JSW, Japan's JFE to invest ₹5,845 cr in India to scale up steel production

JSW Steel and Japan’s JFE Steel plan to invest ₹5,845 crore (around $669 million) to scale up production of cold rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) electrical steel at two of their Indian plants, news agency Reuters reported. This move is aimed at meeting rising domestic demand for energy-efficient steel used mainly in transformers and other power applications.

Plant-wise expansion plans

•Nashik plant:

JSW-JFE Steel will raise production at its Nashik facility from 50,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) to 250,000 TPA. This will involve an investment of ₹4,300 crore.

•Vijayanagar plant:

Another ₹1,545 crore will be spent to boost capacity at the upcoming Vijayanagar facility from 62,000 TPA to 100,000 TPA.

•Funding structure: ALSO READ: JSW Energy Q1 results: Profit jumps 42% to ₹743 crore; revenue up 78% JSW and JFE will equally contribute ₹1,966 crore in equity. The company has not disclosed how the remaining funds will be sourced. Why it matters: Green steel for cleaner energy CRGO electrical steel is known for its high energy efficiency, which reduces transmission losses and carbon emissions. The increased domestic capacity could reduce India’s reliance on imports for this critical material used in the power sector. The new capacity will be added in phases, starting from FY28. Nashik unit bought from Thyssenkrupp Earlier this year, JSW JFE had acquired the Nashik plant from Germany’s Thyssenkrupp in a ₹4,159 crore deal. The plant forms the backbone of the joint venture’s expansion strategy.

SC withdraws Bhushan Power liquidation order In a major relief to JSW Steel, the Supreme Court last week withdrew its May 2 ruling that had declared JSW’s resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) “illegal” and ordered liquidation. A Bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai has now agreed to review the ruling and will hear arguments on August 7. ALSO READ: Steel quality control order duplicative and hurts MSMEs, says GTRI The court noted: “Prima facie, we are of the view that the impugned judgment does not correctly consider the legal position…” Renewable push: JSW Energy inks 230 MW power deal JSW Energy’s subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy, has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), news agency PTI reported.