JSW Energy Q1 results: Profit jumps 42% to ₹743 crore; revenue up 78%

JSW Energy on Thursday posted over 42 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹743 crore in the June quarter due to renewables capacity additions and contributions from O2 Power and Mahanadi plant.
The company posted a net profit of ₹522 crore in the year-ago period, a statement said.
According to the statement, total revenue increased 78 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,411 crore from ₹3,043 crore, driven by organic capacity additions and contribution from Mahanadi and O2 Power.
"Strategic acquisitions fuelling EBITDA growth as Mahanadi plant contributed incremental, ₹867 crore while O2 Power (consolidated since Apr 9, 2025) contributed ₹219 crore of EBITDA during the quarter," it stated.
During the quarter, the net electricity generation rose 71 per cent year-on-year to 13.5 billion units (BUs from 7.8 BUs year ago) driven by organic RE capacity additions, contribution from O2 Power and Mahanadi plant and higher generation at Vijayanagar long-term tie-up.
Renewable Energy generation is up 54 per cent year-on-year to 5.0 BUs while thermal generation is up 83 per cent to 8.5 BUs.
Short-term volumes increased 58 per cent to 1.7 BUs due to shift towards domestic coal based open capacity.
Short-term thermal sales at 1,630 million units (MUs) were up 63 per cent with the shift towards domestic coal-based capacity (Utkal and Mahanadi).
