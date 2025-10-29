Home / Companies / News / Goldi Solar sees over ₹1,400 cr capital infusion from Havells India, others

Goldi Solar sees over ₹1,400 cr capital infusion from Havells India, others

Besides, various high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), institutional and strategic investors have participated in the capital infusion, the Gujarat-based module maker said

solar, solar power, china
The company has raised a total of Rs 1,422 crore from multiple investors, and the capital will be used to fund future growth plans | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Renewable energy player Goldi Solar on Wednesday said it has raised over Rs 1,400 crore in a funding round led by consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd.

Besides, various high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), institutional and strategic investors have participated in the capital infusion, the Gujarat-based module maker said.

In a statement, Goldi Solar said it has "secured a landmark growth capital infusion led by Havells India, alongside a distinguished consortium of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), institutional, strategic, and prominent investors."  The company has raised a total of Rs 1,422 crore from multiple investors, and the capital will be used to fund future growth plans.

Other prominent investors and family businesses are Ambit Global Private Client, Nikhil Kamath, Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd, SRF Transnational Holdings Ltd, Karmav Real Estate Holdings LLP, NSFO Ventures LLP, and Godwitt Construction Pvt Ltd.

According to market sources, Havells has infused Rs 600 crore into Goldi Solar, while Kamath, co-founder of the brokerage Zerodha, has invested around Rs 140 crore. A few sportspersons have also participated in the funding round.

These value-aligned investors are among India's most forward-thinking capital providers and bring extensive expertise in sustainable growth initiatives.

The growth capital infusion was advised by SBI Capital Markets Ltd, with Saraf and Partners serving as company counsel, ensuring robust governance and strategic direction throughout the process.

Through these investments, the consortium will actively support Goldi Solar's expansion plans.

The funding will facilitate Goldi Solar's manufacturing capacity expansion, strengthen backward integration into solar cell production, accelerate innovation in high-efficiency solar technologies, and expand the company's go-to-market efforts.

Goldi Solar Founder and MD Ishver Dholakiya said, "With the backing of partners like Havells and other esteemed investors, we are empowered to scale new heights in solar manufacturing and innovation. Together, we will drive the next wave of growth, setting new benchmarks in governance, sustainability, and performance."  Surat-based Goldi Solar has expanded its solar PV module manufacturing capacity nearly five-fold from 3 GW to 14.7 GW in the last 12 months. The company is also developing solar cell manufacturing facility 1.2 GW in Gujarat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Honda unveils electric SUV concept; to debut in Indian market in 2027

L&T bags grid infrastructure orders of up to ₹5,000 crore in Saudi Arabia

Serene Communities, Prathima to develop ₹400 cr senior living projects

Bira 91 loses control of The Beer Cafe to investors amid cash crisis

Amazon India likely to cut up to 1,000 jobs amid global restructuring

Topics :solar power solar power projectsHavells IndiaHAVELLS

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story