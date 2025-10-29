Goldi Solar sees over ₹1,400 cr capital infusion from Havells India, others

Renewable energy player Goldi Solar on Wednesday said it has raised over Rs 1,400 crore in a funding round led by consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd.

Besides, various high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), institutional and strategic investors have participated in the capital infusion, the Gujarat-based module maker said.

In a statement, Goldi Solar said it has "secured a landmark growth capital infusion led by Havells India, alongside a distinguished consortium of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), institutional, strategic, and prominent investors." The company has raised a total of Rs 1,422 crore from multiple investors, and the capital will be used to fund future growth plans.

Other prominent investors and family businesses are Ambit Global Private Client, Nikhil Kamath, Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd, SRF Transnational Holdings Ltd, Karmav Real Estate Holdings LLP, NSFO Ventures LLP, and Godwitt Construction Pvt Ltd. According to market sources, Havells has infused Rs 600 crore into Goldi Solar, while Kamath, co-founder of the brokerage Zerodha, has invested around Rs 140 crore. A few sportspersons have also participated in the funding round. These value-aligned investors are among India's most forward-thinking capital providers and bring extensive expertise in sustainable growth initiatives. The growth capital infusion was advised by SBI Capital Markets Ltd, with Saraf and Partners serving as company counsel, ensuring robust governance and strategic direction throughout the process.