Serene Communities, Prathima to develop ₹400 cr senior living projects

Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific, a senior living operator, has partnered with Prathima Group to invest ₹400 crore in developing two senior living projects in Hyderabad. The investment marks its entry into Telangana with Serene Bilvani One in Shankarpally.

First integrated senior living project in Hyderabad

Rajagopal G, Co-founder, Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Serene Communities, said, “We’re bringing something revolutionary to Hyderabad — a first-of-its-kind senior living community that unites independent living, clinical care, and connected wellness technology into one integrated experience.”

The project has received approval from the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA). The RERA-approved project comprises 265 residences across two- and three-bedroom homes (1,025–1,700 sq. ft.) priced from ₹60 lakh onwards. The development is designed by Clark Lloyd Architects and facilitated by Ditas Infra.

Partnership brings global-standard care and design A B V S Prakash Rao, Director, Prathima Group, said, “Partnering with Serene Communities allows us to bring Hyderabad a global-standard senior living experience — one that combines care, comfort, and luxury, backed by the credibility and commitment both our brands share.” Senior-friendly amenities and medical care The community features a senior-friendly gym, swimming pool, spa, and physiotherapy centre, supported by a 24x7 health and wellness centre for continuous medical care. It also includes expansive therapy gardens, walking and cycling tracks, and ample open spaces. Columbia Pacific expands footprint across India