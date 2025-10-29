Home / Companies / News / Honda unveils electric SUV concept; to debut in Indian market in 2027

Honda unveils electric SUV concept; to debut in Indian market in 2027

Although the market environment surrounding electrification continues to be uncertain, the company believes that, in the long run, the shift toward EVs will continue

Honda
The production model of the Honda 0 a is scheduled to go on sale globally, mainly in Japan and India, in 2027 (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Japanese auto major Honda Motor Co, Ltd, on Wednesday unveiled Honda 0 a (alpha), its next-generation EV, which is scheduled to go on sale in India in 2027.

The Honda 0 a is being developed as an SUV that will blend with both urban and natural environments, supporting people's lives in every situation, the automaker stated while unveiling the model at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.

The production model of the Honda 0 a is scheduled to go on sale globally, mainly in Japan and India, in 2027, it added.

Honda 0 a would be the first battery electric vehicle model for the company in India.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Director, President and Representative, Toshihiro Mibe, said Honda is working toward an ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality for all of its products and corporate activities by 2050.

Although the market environment surrounding electrification continues to be uncertain, the company believes that, in the long run, the shift toward EVs will continue, he added.

Therefore, the automaker is steadily preparing to deliver attractive EV models in the upcoming electrified era, Mibe stated.

Following the introduction of the Honda 0 Saloon and the Honda 0 SUV in January this year, the Honda 0 a will be added to the lineup as a gateway model for the world of Honda 0 Series, featuring a refined design and a spacious cabin, the company stated.

Mibe noted that the Honda 0 Series is the next-generation series of EVs that Honda will offer by going back to the starting point of Honda as an automaker and creating new EVs from "zero" based on original ideas.

In Japan, three Honda 0 Series models, Honda 0 Saloon, Honda 0 SUV, and Honda 0 a, will go on sale before the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2028.

Honda has already stated plans to launch multiple electric models in India over the next few years as it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

L&T bags grid infrastructure orders of up to ₹5,000 crore in Saudi Arabia

Serene Communities, Prathima to develop ₹400 cr senior living projects

Bira 91 loses control of The Beer Cafe to investors amid cash crisis

Amazon India likely to cut up to 1,000 jobs amid global restructuring

Bill Gates rejects 'doomsday' narrative, calls for balance on climate

Topics :HondaHonda EVSUVsElectric vehicles in IndiaElectric Vehicles

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story