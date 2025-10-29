L&T bags grid infrastructure orders of up to ₹5,000 crore in Saudi Arabia

Construction and engineering major L&T announced Wednesday that its power transmission & distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured a batch of grid infrastructure orders valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore for the construction of a 380 kV substation and transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.

The first order pertains to the construction of a 380/33 kV gas-insulated substation. The scope also encompasses related hybrid GIS elements, 380 kV transformers and reactors, as well as subsystems for power system protection, control, automation, telecommunication, HVAC, and firefighting.

The second set of orders pertains to the construction of 380 kV overhead transmission links for an aggregated route length of more than 420 km.