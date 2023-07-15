Home / Companies / News / JSW Steel considering bid for up to 20% stake in Canada's Teck Resources

JSW Steel considering bid for up to 20% stake in Canada's Teck Resources

JSW Steel and Teck Resources did not immediately respond to requests by Reuters for comment

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 11:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Steel producer JSW Steel is considering a bid for a stake of up to 20% in Canada's Teck Resources steelmaking coal business, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Indian steelmaker is in discussions with banks over potential financing for the acquisition, which may total about $2 billion, the report said, adding that the discussions are at early stage and details such as price and timing could change.

JSW Steel and Teck Resources did not immediately respond to requests by Reuters for comment.

Previously, Japanese steel maker Nippon Steel and Swiss trading and mining firm Glencore had also shown interest in the Canadian miner's coal unit. Nippon was interested in buying a stake and Glencore offered to buy the business as a standalone unit.

Teck last month said it had received several proposals for its coal business, as it reworks a plan to split it from its copper and zinc unit. The plan failed to secure enough shareholder support in late April.

Reuters reported in May that Canadian mining entrepreneur Pierre Lassonde was forming a consortium to buy a stake in Teck's coal business.

Also Read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

JSW Steel to invest $145 mn to upgrade operations in USA manufacturing

Canada forest fires intensify, worsen air quality in Canada, United States

JSW Steel posts 11% rise in crude steel production at 6.43 MT in Q1

A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources

DMart Q1 net rises 2.5% to Rs 659 crore, sales up 18% to Rs 11,865.4 cr

FMCG firm Marico expects food business to reach Rs 850 cr in FY24

PropVR partners Unreal Engine to develop 3D solutions for realty sector

Pfizer's proposed $43 bn takeover of Seagen faces EU investigation

Kia India receives record 13,424 first-day bookings for new Seltos

Topics :JSW steelTeck Resources

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story