PropVR partners Unreal Engine to develop 3D solutions for realty sector

The partnership is to develop digital twin and interactive 3D solutions for the real estate industry, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Proptech firm Square Yards arm PropVR has partnered Unreal Engine to develop 3D solutions for real estate sector.

Square Yards said in a statement that PropVR has been named as an authorised partner for Unreal Engine, an advanced real-time 3D tool developed by Epic Games.

"We have partnered with the Unreal Engine team to create the next generation of 3D solutions and digital twins for the real estate industry. Unreal Engine's graphical prowess is unmatched and will help us augment the future of real estate search and discovery experience through high-end 3D digital twins of entire cities," said Vivek Agarwal, Co-founder and CTO, Square Yards.

With Unreal Engine, he said, the company can accelerate its vision to build real estate in the metaverse.

Agarwal said the partnership would also help in understanding the appetite for virtual real estate experience amongst customers and make them more accessible and inclusive.

PropVR is working with Unreal Engine to co-create city digital twins, immersive real estate architectural visualisation and other tech products for interior decor.

It launched a 3D metaverse platform in Dubai last year.

Square Yards, which is mainly into housing and home loan brokerage, clocked 70 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 670.5 crore for last fiscal year.

Of the total revenue in last fiscal year (2022-23), India business contributed 77 per cent while 10 per cent came from Gulf countries and 13 per cent from rest of the world.

The Gurugram-based company has so far raised USD 125 million.

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

