Home / Companies / News / JSW Steel Q4 consolidated crude steel output rises 13% to 6.58 MT

JSW Steel Q4 consolidated crude steel output rises 13% to 6.58 MT

The company had produced 5.81 MT crude steel from operations in India and the US in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a statement

New Delhi
JSW Steel Q4 consolidated crude steel output rises 13% to 6.58 MT

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

JSW Steel on Monday posted a 13 per cent growth in its consolidated crude steel production at 6.58 million tonne (MT) during the fourth quarter of FY23.

The company had produced 5.81 MT crude steel from operations in India and the US in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a statement.

For the whole 2022-23 fiscal, the company's crude steel production was at 24.15 MT, up 24 per cent, from 19.51 MT in FY22.

The consolidated crude steel production in FY23 was the highest, JSW Steel said.

"While the company achieved 100 per cent of its guidance for consolidated Indian operations, production volumes at JISPL (JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd) and JSW Steel USA - Ohio were impacted due to shutdowns and subdued market conditions for part of the year," it said.

Part of USD 22 billion JSW Group, JSW Steel is among India's top six steel making companies.

Topics :JSW steelCrude steel output

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Also Read

JSW Steel crude steel output surges 15% to 1.89 mn tonnes in January

More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister

JSW Steel logs Rs 848 crore loss in Sept quarter as steel prices fall

Crude steel output grows to 124 MT in 2022; consumption rises: Report

JSW Steel crude steel production grows 25% to 1.76 mn tonne in Oct 2022

Govt kickstarts IREDA 's IPO process, scouts for merchant bankers

Indian Hotels well poised to achieve vision of 300 hotels by 2025

Akasa Air had worst load factor in March 2023, SpiceJet topped the charts

JSW One raises Rs 205 cr from Japan's Mistui at Rs 2,750 cr valuation

SBI Foundation hands out Rs 30 lakh grant in Shark Tank-like pitch fest

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story