Juniper Energy commissions 59 MWp solar project in Maharashtra's Wardha

Juniper Energy commissions 59 MWp solar project in Maharashtra's Wardha

The plant, commissioned on June 6, 2025, was completed 17 months ahead of schedule, a company statement said

The commissioning of this solar component marks a step towards the full operationalisation of the hybrid project.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Juniper Green Energy on Wednesday announced the commissioning of the 59 MWp solar component of its 75 MW hybrid power project in Wardha, Maharashtra.

The Juniper Green Power Five Project has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) capacity of 75 MW, comprising a contracted 75 MW of solar and an additional 26.4 MW of installed wind capacity, according to the statement.

The PPA was signed on November 18, 2024, with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), and the Scheduled Commercial Operation Date (SCOD) is set for November 17, 2026, it added.

 

The commissioning of this solar component marks a step towards the full operationalisation of the hybrid project.

"The early commissioning of our Karanja Hybrid Project, following the successful delivery of the Chapalgaon plant, highlights our strong execution capabilities and commitment to timely project delivery", said Ankush Malik, CEO, Juniper Green Energy.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer in India, focused on the development, construction and operations of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects.

Headquartered in the Delhi NCR, the company has grown its operational capacity to 1.1 GWp since its inception in October 2018.

Juniper Green Energy is a part of the AT Capital Group, a globally diversified investment group based in Singapore.

AT Capital Group focuses on sectors, including renewable energy, residential and commercial real estate, and hospitality, with a presence in India, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), Europe, and the United States.

Within India, the group also operates Experion Developers, a real estate company, and Experion Capital, a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that specialises in financing real estate and infrastructure projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

