Home / Companies / News / Bulk of Mercedes-Benz cars in India are E20 compliant: MD Santosh Iyer

Bulk of Mercedes-Benz cars in India are E20 compliant: MD Santosh Iyer

Mercedes-Benz India says all BS-6 cars sold since 2018 are E20 compliant, amid social media debate over ethanol-blended fuel's impact on performance and efficiency

Mercedes-Benz India managing director and chief executive officer Santosh Iyer
Mercedes-Benz India managing director and chief executive officer Santosh Iyer
Deepak Patel
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A bulk of the Mercedes-Benz cars currently on Indian roads are E20 compliant, as the luxury carmaker has been selling such models in the country since 2018, its India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Santosh Iyer told Business Standard in an interview.
 
E20 compliance means a vehicle’s engine, fuel system, and emission-control components are designed and tested to operate safely on petrol blended with up to 20 per cent ethanol without causing damage or abnormal wear. In recent weeks, social media discussions have intensified over whether E20 fuel affects fuel efficiency and engine performance.
 
“Mercedes-Benz was the first in India to introduce a BS-6 compliant car. In August 2018, we introduced the new S-Class, which was BS-6 compliant… Mr Gadkari (Union road transport minister) himself flagged off that car,” Iyer said, adding that all BS-6 compliant cars sold in India have been E20 compliant as well.
 
The German carmaker has not tested cars sold prior to August 2018 for the impact of E20 fuel on engines and fuel efficiency. Iyer admitted that these older models might face a slight impact on performance due to E20 fuel, which is now available at fuel pumps.
 
“We have sold close to 200,000 cars in India in the last 30 years. However, the last 100,000 units were sold in just the last six years. The last 150,000 units were sold in the last 10 years. So, a bulk of the cars we have sold in India would be E20 compliant,” he said.
 
Iyer was speaking to reporters on Tuesday night after launching the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé — a high-performance, two-door luxury model — in India, with prices starting at ₹1.35 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).
 
“Mercedes-Benz was one of the first luxury manufacturers to get E20 certification. We got it the moment we introduced BS-6 compliant cars. Later, in 2024, we started getting E20 certificates for our cars. So, in that sense, all our cars that we sell in India are fully compliant today,” he said.
 
“I think material compatibility (with E20 fuel) also remains for cars we sold earlier. But by the laws of physics and chemistry, you can say that with a lower or higher ethanol rating, the combustion process is different… I would say you will definitely have a difference in performance,” he said.
 
“But today, the cars we are currently selling have no change in performance because they are all compatible with E20 fuel,” he noted. “The cars that were sold many years back might have a slight impact on performance, but the government’s direction is clear, and from April 2024, we started getting our cars certified as E20 compliant.”
 
Mercedes-Benz, India’s top luxury carmaker, began FY26 with its best-ever April–June sales, delivering 4,238 cars — a 10 per cent increase from the previous year.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc joins international mining body amid sustainability push

Shriram Properties Q1 results: PAT rises 18% to ₹20.59 cr, income up 26%

India Inc files ECB intent worth $3.48 billion in June, shows RBI data

PwC India targets three-fold revenue growth by 2030, 20,000 new jobs

GIC, TPG-backed AHH targets 20 AINU hospitals by FY30, eyes GI entry

Topics :Mercedes Benzautomobile industry

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story