Kalpataru Projects International bags new orders worth ₹2,003 crore

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Wednesday said the company, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth about ₹2,003 crore.

These include new orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India, as well as in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in India and overseas market, a company statement said.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "The orders in the B&F business have strengthened our portfolio in the residential and hospital projects and further improved our leadership in the B&F market in India . Additionally, the new orders in the T&D business reflects our expanding footprint in the India and overseas T&D market. With these order wins, our YTD (year to date) order intake stands around ₹17,000 crore, providing good visibility for growth in the coming quarters." KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries.