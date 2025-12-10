Home / Companies / News / Kalpataru Projects International bags new orders worth ₹2,003 crore

Kalpataru Projects International bags new orders worth ₹2,003 crore

KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines Urban Mobility

power outage
KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries | (Photo/Unsplash)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:47 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Wednesday said the company, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth about ₹2,003 crore.

These include new orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India, as well as in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in India and overseas market, a company statement said.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "The orders in the B&F business have strengthened our portfolio in the residential and hospital projects and further improved our leadership in the B&F market in India . Additionally, the new orders in the T&D business reflects our expanding footprint in the India and overseas T&D market. With these order wins, our YTD (year to date) order intake stands around ₹17,000 crore, providing good visibility for growth in the coming quarters."  KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India initiates crew rostering, aircraft readiness for fog season

IndusInd Bank chairman to step down in January amid organisational overhaul

Amazon to invest over $35 billion in India by 2030, betting big on AI

Edelweiss planning to expand presence to 100 cities across India

BlackRock fund to invest about $225 million in Aditya Birla Renewables

Topics :Kalpataru Power TransmissionPower transmission projectsfactories

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story