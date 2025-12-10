Home / Companies / News / IndusInd Bank chairman to step down in January amid organisational overhaul

IndusInd Bank chairman to step down in January amid organisational overhaul

The bank reported its largest-ever quarterly loss in the three months ended March 31, following a $230 million hit to its accounts, amid governance and accounting failures

IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank's board has faced criticism from investors over shortfalls in oversight.
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India's IndusInd Bank Chairman Sunil Mehta will step down after his term concludes in January, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, marking the latest leadership change at the private lender. 
The bank reported its largest-ever quarterly loss in the three months ended March 31, following a $230 million hit to its accounts, amid governance and accounting failures that prompted the departure of former CEO Sumant Kathpalia and Deputy CEO Arun Khurana earlier this year. 
IndusInd Bank's board has faced criticism from investors over shortfalls in oversight and delay in disclosing the accounting lapses in its derivative portfolio, which led to the hit to the bank's accounts. 
Sunil Mehta, who has been the chairman of IndusInd since January 2023, has informed the board about his desire to step down at the end of his term, the sources, who declined to be identified as the decision has not been made public yet, said. 
Mehta is the former chairman of Yes Bank, which underwent restructuring in 2020, and also of the state-owned Punjab National Bank which was hit with a $1.8 billion fraud. 
An IndusInd Bank spokesperson told Reuters that the bank's chairman and the board "remain fully committed to leading the organisation in line with its strategic priorities" and the lender will "continue to make necessary disclosures in accordance with applicable laws and at the appropriate stage." A.P. Hinduja, a member of the UK-based Hinduja family, which is the largest shareholder in IndusInd Bank, told the Economic Times last week that the board was undergoing a restructuring process and plans to appoint new directors. 
The term of another board member, Akila Krishnakumar, also ends next year. Reuters could not determine whether her term would be extended. 
ORGANISATIONAL OVERHAUL 
IndusInd Bank has been undergoing an organisational overhaul since senior banker Rajiv Anand took over as its CEO in August 2025. 
This week, the lender appointed Ganesh Sankaran as the head of wholesale operations. In the last three months, the bank has appointed a new chief financial officer, a chief human resources officer, and a few other senior executives. 
The process of filling gaps in the organisation and fixing accountability for the accounting discrepancies will be completed by the beginning of next financial year, Anand told Reuters last month. 
The lender will grow at a pace faster than the banking system and is aiming to move towards a return on assets of 1% over the next 12-18 months, he said. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amazon to invest over $35 billion in India by 2030, betting big on AI

Air India initiates crew rostering, aircraft readiness for fog season

Edelweiss planning to expand presence to 100 cities across India

BlackRock fund to invest about $225 million in Aditya Birla Renewables

Microsoft bets $17.5 bn on India's AI-first future with cloud, AI infra

Topics :IndusInd BankBankingIndian banking sector

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story