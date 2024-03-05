Home / Companies / News / Kalpataru Projects International to lay 800 kms gas pipeline for Aramco

The EPC work scope covers laying of over 800 kms of lateral gas pipeline, it said, adding that the value of the project will be confirmed upon contract execution

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 11:02 AM IST
Kalpataru Projects International on Tuesday said it has secured an order from Saudi Arabia's energy major Aramco for laying 800 kilometres of gas pipeline.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) has received the letter of intent (LoI) from Aramco for carrying out engineering, procurement and construction works for three packages of the third expansion phase of the Master Gas System Network (MGS-3) in Saudi Arabia, KPIL said in a statement.

The EPC work scope covers laying of over 800 kms of lateral gas pipeline, it said, adding that the value of the project will be confirmed upon contract execution.

MGS-3 project aims to expand the existing gas network to supply gas to various industrial consumers. This expansion is expected to enhance Aramco's ability to meet the growing energy demand in Saudi Arabia and replace liquid fuel burning, contributing to Saudi Arabia's drive towards a diverse energy mix.

Having roughly two decades of experience in cross-country pipelines, processing facilities, refineries and fertilizer plants, KPIL said it has commissioned over 10,000 kms of oil and gas and water pipelines and embraces best global practices in areas like project management, quality and health safety environment.

The latest EPC order represents a significant milestone and "reaffirmation of global acknowledgement of our capabilities. KPIL is focused on strengthening its presence in the oil and gas market in the Middle East region over oil and gas EPC business", Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of KPIL, said in the statement.

Topics :Saudi ArabiaSaudi AramcoKalpataruGas pipelinegas pricing

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

