LTIMindtree Q2 net profit rises 12%, revenue up 10% on BFSI strength

Indian IT services company LTIMindtree reported bigger-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday on strong performance in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, its largest segment.
Its net profit for the quarter rose 12 per cent and consolidated sales for the quarter climbed 10.2 per cent, beating analysts' average estimates of 12.77 billion rupees and 102.37 billion rupees, respectively, according to data compiled by LSEG.
The Mumbai-headquartered company, which generates nearly 75 per cent of its revenue from America, reported a 3.6 per cent rise in revenue from the region.
In July, chief executive Venugopal Lambu told Reuters that the company was aiming for near double-digit revenue growth by the end of the fiscal year.
Larger peers Tata Consultancy Services, HCLTech and Tech Mahindra also beat quarterly revenue estimates and said they expect the second half of this fiscal to be better than the first in terms of overall demand.
LTIMindtree's deal wins for the quarter totaled $1.59 billion, compared with $1.63 billion in the previous quarter and $1.3 billion a year earlier.
Its shares closed 0.2 per cent higher on Thursday ahead of the results.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app