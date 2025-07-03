Banga family divests 2.1% stake in Nykaa's parent firm for ₹1,213 crore

Harindarpal Singh Banga and his wife Indra Banga on Thursday divested a 2.1 per cent stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, through bulk deals worth ₹1,213 crore.

Following the stake sale, shares of Nykaa declined by 4 per cent to ₹203.50 apiece on the BSE, and by 3.82 per cent to ₹203.50 per piece on the NSE.

Harindarpal Singh is a commodities billionaire and Chairman and CEO of Hong Kong-based Caravel Group. Banga was an early investor in Nykaa, which went public in 2021.

As per the deal, up to 6 crore equity shares of FSN were sold at a final price of ₹202.25 per share. This represents a discount of about 4.4 per cent to FSN's closing price of ₹211.59 on NSE on Wednesday, as per the term sheet accessed by PTI.

Goldman Sachs (India) Securities and J P Morgan India were the brokers for the deal. The transaction comprises a sale of approximately 6 crore shares amounting to around 2.1 per cent stake in FSN. At the final price, the total deal size is estimated at ₹1,213.5 crore ($141.9 million), which is executed in one or more bulk deals on the BSE and NSE. The offer is entirely secondary in nature. ALSO READ: Nykaa shares slide 5% after multiple large trades; check likely seller here After the latest transaction, Harindarpal's holding in Nykaa has come down to 2.87 per cent from 4.97 per cent.

Last month, FSN said it has set a break-even target of FY26 for its cash-burning fashion arm on account of marketing efficiencies, overhead leverage, and own-brand growth. Nykaa is also making a foray into the quick-commerce arena with "Nykaa Now", which offers delivery time of 30 to 120 minutes across seven major cities. The service is backed by a network of beauty warehouses, physical retail stores and rapid stores across the country. The fashion vertical, which generated about ₹3,800 crore in GMV (Gross Merchandise Value), is currently a drag on consolidated profitability, posting a Ebitda margin of (-) 8.3 per cent for FY25.

In May, Nykaa reported over threefold increase in consolidated net profit to ₹20.28 crore for the March quarter. ALSO READ: Brokerages bullish on Nykaa's BPC growth, cautious on fashion outlook The fashion and beauty retailer had logged a profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the parent) of ₹6.93 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations was 23.6 per cent higher at ₹2,061.76 crore during the quarter, against ₹1,667.98 crore a year earlier. However, seen sequentially, profit and revenue fell 22.3 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively. In 2024-25, profit more than doubled to ₹66.08 crore, from ₹32.26 crore in the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹7,949.82 crore, 24.4 per cent higher than ₹6,385.62 crore in FY24.