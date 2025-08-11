ITC Hotels sets 2030 goal of 200 properties, 5,300 keys in 5 years

Hospitality chain ITC Hotels, which recently demerged from consumer goods giant ITC Limited, has outlined a pipeline of 58 hotels to cross its target of 200 properties by 2030, chairman Sanjiv Puri told shareholders at the company’s first annual general meeting.

“India’s hospitality sector has huge headroom to grow with only 0.3 rooms per thousand population, compared to the world average of 2.2 rooms. The country’s tourism and hospitality sector holds immense potential, given its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and expanding infrastructure,” he said.

The company will add over 5,300 keys in the next five years to bridge the demand-supply gap, he added.

The hospitality industry is poised for strong growth, particularly due to a confluence of economic multipliers such as rising societal aspirations, the growing stature of India as an attractive investment destination, increasing connectivity, strong macros, proactive policy interventions, and digital transformation," Puri said. "Your company is well positioned to tap these emerging opportunities." Over the past year, the company has expanded its presence to Tier 2 and 3 cities, leveraging growing demand for premium hospitality. To enhance guest experiences and strengthen operational efficiency, it has invested in digital adoption, including artificial intelligence (AI).