Karur Vysya Bank net profit surges 51% to Rs 378 cr in quarter ending Sept

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB), based in Tamil Nadu, announced a 51 per cent year-on-year growth in its net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year, reaching Rs 378 crore. This marks an increase from Rs 250 crore recorded during the same quarter of the previous year. The bank's operating profit for the quarter rose by 12 per cent to Rs 638 crore, up from Rs 572 crore in the July-September quarter of the prior year.

The bank's net interest income also saw an 11.45 per cent rise, reaching Rs 915 crore, compared to Rs 821 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the net interest margin slightly dipped to 4.07 per cent from 4.10 per cent year-on-year.

As of September 30 this year, the bank reported significant improvement in its asset quality. Its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 1.73 per cent of gross advances, or Rs 1,219 crore, a substantial improvement from 4.02 per cent, or Rs 2,457 crore, as of the same date last year. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) were below 1 per cent, standing at 0.47 per cent of net advances, or Rs 324 crore, compared to 1.38 per cent, or Rs 819 crore, during the same period in 2022. The bank's provision coverage ratio (PCR) for the quarter was 94.49 per cent, an increase from 86.94 per cent year-on-year.

Ramesh Babu B, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karur Vysya Bank, expressed satisfaction with the bank's performance. "Our bank crossed the historical milestone of total business of Rs 1.5 trillion last quarter, reaching Rs 1,53,516 crore. We've delivered another quarter of robust top-line and bottom-line performance, marking our highest ever quarterly net profit," he said.

Additionally, the bank witnessed a year-on-year growth of 13.17 per cent in total deposits, which stood at Rs 83,068 crore, up by Rs 9,670 crore from Rs 73,398 crore as of September 2022. Total advances were Rs 70,448 crore, marking a 15.32 per cent growth from Rs 61,086 crore in the previous year. However, the cost of deposits increased to 5.16 per cent, up by 107 basis points from 4.09 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.