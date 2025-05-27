Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KEC International share price soars 7% on healthy Q4 results; details here

KEC International

KEC International

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

KEC International share price: Shares of KEC International were in demand in a weak market on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 6.61 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹918.25 per share.
 
At 9:33 AM, KEC International share price continued to trade near day’s high level, up 6.04 per cent at ₹913.25. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.91 per cent lower at 81,426.97 level.

What led to the jump in KEC International share price?

KEC International share price rose on the back of a healthy March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.
 
 
The company’s profit jumped to ₹268 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹152 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24).
 
KEC International’s revenue climbed to ₹6,872 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹6,165 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared to ₹539 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹388 crore in Q4FY24. 
 
Subsequently, Ebitda margin improved 150 basis points Y-o-Y to 7.8 per cent, from 6.3 per cent a year ago.
 
The FY25 order intake stood at ₹24,689 crore, reflecting a growth of more than 36 per cent Y-o-Y
 
The company’s order book as on March 31, 2025 was at ₹33,398 crore.
 
“We are pleased to deliver record breaking performance across revenues, profitability and order intake. Our sharp focus on cash flow management is reflected in the significant reduction in debt levels and interest costs during the year. The order book has been substantially strengthened with multiple strategic wins, taking the combined order book and L1 position beyond Rs. 40,000 crore. Backed by the robust order book and a healthy tender pipeline, we are well positioned to drive sustained and profitable growth in the coming quarters,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.

About KEC International

KEC International is a leading global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company. 
 
It operates across key sectors including Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. 
 
With a presence in over 110 countries—through EPC projects and the supply of towers and cables—KEC International serves as the flagship company of the RPG Group.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

