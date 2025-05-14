Home / Companies / News / KRN Heat Exchangers Q4 results: Net profit grows 23% to Rs 15 crore

KRN Heat Exchangers Q4 results: Net profit grows 23% to Rs 15 crore

Metal products maker KRN Heat Exchangers has reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 15 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher revenues.

KRN Heat Exchangers is engaged in the manufacturing of metal products, which have applications across sectors. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 10:04 PM IST
Metal products maker KRN Heat Exchangers has reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 15 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 12 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

Its total income in the quarter increased 62 per cent to Rs 136 crore from Rs 84 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire FY25, the income rose 40 per cent to Rs 441.71 crore from Rs 313.74 crore in FY24. 

The domestic revenue stood at Rs 362.40 cr, reflecting a 38 per cent year-on-year rise.

The overseas revenue surged 49 per cent to Rs 67.45 crore, with major contributions from the UAE and Canada.

Its CMD Santosh Kumar said, "We maintained capacity utilisation above 90 per cent, reflecting healthy demand and efficient execution. During the year, we operationalised our bar-plate facility and launched a dedicated R&D arm to drive innovation".

KRN Heat Exchangers is engaged in the manufacturing of metal products, which have applications across sectors. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 14 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

