Home / Companies / News / Kyndryl renews pact with Vodafone Idea to upgrade IT and cybersecurity

Kyndryl renews pact with Vodafone Idea to upgrade IT and cybersecurity

The company will also revamp Vi's cybersecurity architecture to improve compliance with upcoming regulatory requirements, the company said in a statement

kyndryl
Kyndryl will develop and implement a cyber resilience framework centred on security governance, zero-touch services, data protection, identity and access management, security operations, and incident recovery. (Image: X/@Kyndryl)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 8:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US-based IT firm Kyndryl on Thursday announced a three-year partnership renewal with Vodafone Idea (Vi) to transform the telecom operator's IT operations and provide a unified and integrated cyber resilience framework.

Kyndryl will develop and implement a cyber resilience framework centred on security governance, zero-touch services, data protection, identity and access management, security operations, and incident recovery.

The company will also revamp Vi's cybersecurity architecture to improve compliance with upcoming regulatory requirements, the company said in a statement.

Further, Kyndryl will deploy a next-generation IT operations delivery model based on advanced automation and data-driven insights, alongside driving large transformation projects in backup, storage management and continuous data protection (CDP) to provide the telco with enhanced operational agility and reduce costs.

Vodafone Idea will continue to use Kyndryl Bridge, an AI-driven integration platform, to boost automation and data-led operational efficiency. To date, the platform has deployed over 1,000 automations at Vi, cutting delivery noise by 15 per cent and enhancing service visibility.

"At Vi, our focus is on building a resilient, scalable and intelligent IT backbone that can support rapid innovation and business agility. Our partnership with Kyndryl enables us to leverage advanced automation, AI-driven insights and a zero-touch operations model to optimise our IT infrastructure. This collaboration is a strategic step forward in aligning our technology investments with long-term business objectives and delivering greater value to our customers," said Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Cummins India on track for strong FY26 show despite near-term concerns

Premium

Court proceedings won't affect IHC's proposed investment in Sammaan: Banga

Premium

Higher demand to help Indian Hotels Company post recovery in H2FY26

Paytm nears pre-restriction UPI volumes, but market share remains lower

IRB Infra to transfer road asset worth ₹1,702 cr to its public InvIT

Topics :Company NewsVodafone Ideacybersecurityinformation technology

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story