Kyndryl renews pact with Vodafone Idea to upgrade IT and cybersecurity

US-based IT firm Kyndryl on Thursday announced a three-year partnership renewal with Vodafone Idea (Vi) to transform the telecom operator's IT operations and provide a unified and integrated cyber resilience framework.

Kyndryl will develop and implement a cyber resilience framework centred on security governance, zero-touch services, data protection, identity and access management, security operations, and incident recovery.

The company will also revamp Vi's cybersecurity architecture to improve compliance with upcoming regulatory requirements, the company said in a statement.

Further, Kyndryl will deploy a next-generation IT operations delivery model based on advanced automation and data-driven insights, alongside driving large transformation projects in backup, storage management and continuous data protection (CDP) to provide the telco with enhanced operational agility and reduce costs.