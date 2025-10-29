India's HPCL-Mittal Energy stops buying Russian crude oil amid sanctions

Indian refiner HPCL-Mittal Energy said on Wednesday it has stopped purchasing Russian oil, shortly after the Financial Times reported the company bought Russian oil transported on blacklisted ships.

Last week, the U.S. and Europe imposed a raft of fresh sanctions on Russian oil, with Washington targetting the country's top oil producers Lukoil and Rosneft . This has prompted Indian refiners to pause buying Russian oil as they await clarity.

The company said in the statement, "HMEL had already taken the decision to suspend further purchases of Russian crude upon recent announcements of new restrictions on imports of crude oil from Russia by the United States, European Union and United Kingdom, pending receipt of any outstanding orders." India has become the biggest buyer of seaborne Russian oil sold at a discount after Western nations shunned purchases and imposed sanctions on Moscow for its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.