The Indian industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro said it is betting on aerospace as a potential growth engine, including launch vehicle and satellite manufacturing, as the country cuts reliance on imports and boosts private participation.

L&T, considered a bellwether for India's infrastructure spending because of how many industries its work touches, is the country's largest private-sector defense manufacturer by revenue; its Precision Engineering and Systems unit posted revenue of 46.10 billion rupees ($548.3 million) in the 2024 fiscal year, up 41 per cent from the previous year.

At its factory in Coimbatore, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, L&T is assembling the country's first privately built Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), a mainstay of Isro's launch programme, through a consortium with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. It is also building equipment for Isro's other deep space exploration programs.

The company hopes to scale up its space business amid India's privatisation push, which has eased foreign investment limits and allocated a larger share of procurement budgets away from state-run enterprises.

"We have decades of experience in high-tech manufacturing, critical systems, and scaling up production. The same expertise applies to aerospace," AT Ramchandani, senior vice president and head of L&T's Precision Engineering and Systems, told Reuters in an interview at the factory.

Walking through the facility, amid workers building heat shields and other rocket components, he said the global launch vehicle market was expected to hit about $160 billion over the next decade. The Indian government has set a target of reaching $44 billion for the country's commercial space sector in that time. India's space sector is valued at $13 billion, according to a February report by research firm DAM Capital.

L&T's plans intersect with India's strategy to position the country as a leading space power, with Prime Minister Modi's government pushing for the industry to become a force for further economic growth.

The country hopes liberalized regulations allowing private firms to design, build and operate launch services will attract global players, mirroring the commercial space boom seen in the United States and Europe.

The first launch of a privately built PSLV booster, delayed from early 2025, is expected to occur by mid-year, though an exact date had not yet been decided, Ramchandani said. Each rocket costs about $30 million.

"Clearly when we are getting into a business like this, it is with an eye to the global market," Ramchandani said. "There's demand for timely and cost-effective launches, especially as satellite constellations grow. If we can provide availability, reliability, and cost advantages, India can be competitive."