L&T Construction to build cricket stadium in Varanasi with 30,000 capacity

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction on Monday announced that its buildings and factories (B&F) business has secured significant orders in the range of Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore in India and Bangladesh.

The B&F Business has secured an order from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) for the “construction of a cricket stadium at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh” on design and build turnkey basis, the company said in its press release.

The stadium, to be made in 30.67 acres, will have a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators. The scope includes the main ground according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) standards, display score board, flood lights, corporate boxes, VIP lounges, office areas, broadcasting, press conference areas, kitchen and dining areas, and a practice ground.

The press release stated that the B&F Business has secured another order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority to construct hi-tech IT parks across districts of Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Cumilla and Sylhet of Bangladesh.

The project is funded by the EXIM Bank.

The project's major scope of work includes constructing seven-storeyed structural steel buildings at eight locations with BUA of 1.2 million sq ft including civil, finishes, façade, and electromechanical works with LEED gold rating.

The scope also includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, lift, electrical, fire fighting system, public health engineering, networking and security system, building management system, site development, road, boundary wall, landscaping, and arboriculture.