L&T's heavy engineering arm bags orders worth ₹1,000-₹2,500 crore

In the overseas market, the company secured an order from the United States to supply vessels for a natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionator project and a cartridge for a blue ammonia project in Louisiana. In Mexico, it received contracts to provide ammonia and urea processing equipment for two fertiliser plants, while in Brazil, it will supply critical heat exchangers for the replacement market, the company said in a BSE filing.

ALSO READ: L&T bags Hindalco aluminium smelter and Tata Steel coke oven orders Additionally, the company won an order from Saudi Arabia for work related to a refinery and integrated petrochemical complex. This involves modifications to an existing contract covering the reactor and regenerator revamp for a hydrocracking unit, the company said.

"In the nuclear power equipment sector, vertical has secured orders for critical equipment to be supplied to international and domestic nuclear projects," the engineering major said.

Domestically, the division secured an order for four units of 2RK65 (a type of stainless steel) heat exchangers, made from proprietary materials, for a 3 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) PTA project at Dahej, Gujarat.