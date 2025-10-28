L&T's heavy engineering arm bags orders worth ₹1,000-₹2,500 crore

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:14 PM IST
Construction and engineering firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday announced that its heavy engineering vertical has received multiple "significant" orders from domestic and international markets, valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore.
In the overseas market, the company secured an order from the United States to supply vessels for a natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionator project and a cartridge for a blue ammonia project in Louisiana. In Mexico, it received contracts to provide ammonia and urea processing equipment for two fertiliser plants, while in Brazil, it will supply critical heat exchangers for the replacement market, the company said in a BSE filing.
Additionally, the company won an order from Saudi Arabia for work related to a refinery and integrated petrochemical complex. This involves modifications to an existing contract covering the reactor and regenerator revamp for a hydrocracking unit, the company said.
"In the nuclear power equipment sector, vertical has secured orders for critical equipment to be supplied to international and domestic nuclear projects," the engineering major said.
Domestically, the division secured an order for four units of 2RK65 (a type of stainless steel) heat exchangers, made from proprietary materials, for a 3 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) PTA project at Dahej, Gujarat.
The announcement comes a day before L&T is scheduled to announce results for second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26). According to analysts tracked by Business Standard, the company’s revenue is expected to grow 16.34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹71,616.66 crore from ₹61,554.6, while profit after tax (PAT) is can jump 21.44 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,123.33 crore from ₹3,395.3 crore reported in Q2FY25.
Shares of L&T were trading marginally up at ₹3,949.6 apiece on the BSE at 1.50 pm on Tuesday.
