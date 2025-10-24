Friday, October 24, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / L&T bags Hindalco aluminium smelter and Tata Steel coke oven orders

L&T bags Hindalco aluminium smelter and Tata Steel coke oven orders

Both orders have been bagged by the minerals and metals business vertical of Larsen & Toubro

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

According to filing, it "has also secured an order for setting up... coke oven battery 6 A/B from TATA Steel, Jamshedpur."

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has bagged an order from Hindalco to set up an aluminium smelter for its upcoming project in Odisha and another project from Tata Steel to build a coke oven battery.

Both orders have been bagged by the minerals and metals business vertical of Larsen & Toubro.

These orders are part of multiple orders secured by the vertical in India recently.

In a filing to the BSE, L&T said it has bagged "an order from Hindalco for setting up a 180 KTPA aluminium smelter along with the gas treatment centre for their upcoming greenfield project in Odisha."  According to filing, it "has also secured an order for setting up... coke oven battery 6 A/B from TATA Steel, Jamshedpur."  The scope of work includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction and plant installation.

 

"These order wins across the aluminium and steel sectors are a testament to L&T's engineering excellence, execution capability and enduring customer relationships.

"These further strengthens our role in shaping the nation's industrial infrastructure, while deepening the relationship with the steel sector through world-class execution and technological excellence," T Kumaresan, Senior Vice President & Head, Minerals & Metals, L&T, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Blackstone

Blackstone to invest ₹6,200 crore for 9.99% stake in Federal Bank

Starlink

Starlink plans 9 earth stations across India ahead of satcom launch

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial's AI-generated festive film celebrates the spirit of Diwali

TVS

TVS unveils Norton superbike sketch; JLR's McGovern joins design team

Steel

Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh conducts captive 5G network trialpremium

Topics : Larsen & Toubro Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Larsen and Toubro Tata Steel Hindalco

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon