L&T secures land in Gujarat for green hydrogen, ammonia projects

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has secured a land in Kandla, Gujarat for development of green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

The government is actively promoting green hydrogen as a clean energy source, with initiatives like National Green Hydrogen Mission and pilot projects focused on its use in transportation.

Addressing the shareholders, company's Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said L&T has made significant advances in emerging clean energy segments, particularly green hydrogen and small modular reactors (SMRs).

Electrolyser manufacturing is already in progress, giving the company a first-mover advantage in Green Hydrogen, he said.

"A landmark development was the regulatory approval from US Department of Energy for the transfer of SMR technology to India. With L&T figuring among the only three eligible Indian companies for this, this signals the formal start of our SMR journey empowering us to lead the commercialisation of nuclear energy in the country.