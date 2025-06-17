Home / Companies / News / NHAI debars Megha Engineering for one year over NH-66 collapse in Kerala

NHAI debars Megha Engineering for one year over NH-66 collapse in Kerala

MEIL barred from bidding for NH projects for a year after slope protection failure on NH-66 in Kerala; NHAI orders review by experts and issues ₹9 crore penalty notice

National highway
The project is on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), under which the concessionaire must maintain the section for 15 years and will reconstruct the slope protection works at their own cost
Dhruvaksh Saha
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has debarred Megha Engineering and Infrastructure (MEIL) from future national highway (NH) projects for a year after probing the collapse on NH-66 in Kerala, it announced on Tuesday.
 
“An incident of collapse of slope protection works at Cherkkala in Kasaragod district was reported on the Chengala–Neeleshwaram section of NH-66 in Kerala on 16 June 2025. The incident was caused due to improper design, inadequate slope protection works and a poor drainage system,” the NHAI said.
 
The authority stated that the concessionaire and its promoter, MEIL, has been debarred from participating in future bids due to their failure to execute adequate slope protection works and implement proper drainage systems to mitigate such risks. 
 
The project is on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), under which the concessionaire must maintain the section for 15 years and will reconstruct the slope protection works at their own cost.
 
“A show cause notice has also been issued to the concessionaire for debarment of one year, including levy of a monetary penalty of up to ₹9 crore,” NHAI said.
 
According to the authority, an expert committee comprising a senior scientist from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), a retired professor from IIT-Palakkad and a representative from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has been constituted to visit the site and review the design and construction of NH-66 in Kerala.
 
The committee will also suggest detailed remedial measures for the project, it added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google unveils Safety Charter to boost user security and prevent fraud

Premium

Raymond Realty eyes 20% Ebitda growth in FY26 ahead of July listing

Ola launches zero-commission model pan-India, drivers to keep full earnings

Mahindra Aerostructures, Aernnova announce $300 mn multi-year contract

Premium

L&T sees strong growth despite global uncertainty, conflict, supply shocks

Topics :NHAIMegha Engineering and Infrastructure LimitedKerala

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story