L&T, Shapoorji Pallonji show interest in New Delhi station revamp

Centre tweaked work scope amid tight pockets after failed attempt in 2022

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
New Delhi railway station (Photo: Twitter)

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Shapoorji Pallonji are among ten infrastructure companies interested in the Rs 4,700 crore redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a branch of the railways ministry, concluded a pre-bid meeting for the redevelopment tender on Friday, with contractors in attendance.

The RLDA was forced to reissue the tender after the initial bid for the makeover was abandoned during the financial bidding stage.

Both L&T and Shapoorji were bidders in the previous tender, where bids were found to be excessively high against the government's conservative estimate of Rs 5,000 crore. Both companies had placed bids near Rs 9,000 crore for the project at that time.

"A discrepancy was discovered between the private players' assessment of construction risks and the ministry's view. We had to adjust several aspects of the work scope to ensure economic viability for both the ministry and the contractor," a high-ranking railway official revealed to Business Standard on Friday.

"The pre-bid meeting was highly productive, and the feedback this time was positive. We are optimistic about finalising the deal," the official added. Certain execution aspects requiring complex engineering were excluded from the current tender.

Prominent construction firms such as L&T, Shapoorji Pallonji, NCC Ltd, GR Infra, Dilip Buildcon, J Kumar Infraprojects, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd, PSP Projects, ITD CEM Co, and Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd, were in attendance, according to an RLDA press release.

RLDA noted that the work scope includes, but is not limited to, civil and MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) works for the station building and associated infrastructure, including dedicated access roads (Elevated/At-Grade), Multi-Modal Transit Hub (MMTH) Buildings, Roof Plaza, Parcel Building, and development of the surrounding circulation area.

The Centre states that the bidding process will be a single-stage, two-packet system, and the project's construction is expected to conclude approximately four years after the contract award.

"This comprehensive development plan envisions the station as a transportation hub, seamlessly connecting rail, metro, bus, and other modes of transport. The plan includes the construction of commercial spaces, multi-modal integration facilities, modern passenger terminals, parking facilities, world-class waiting lounges, and other amenities to meet the needs of all passenger classes," said Ved Prakash Dudeja, vice-chairman of RLDA.

The deadline for e-bid submissions is September 29, with the technical bids opening on October 5.

In a situation that has been frustrating for rail users in and around the national capital, this will be the third time in as many years that the tender has been issued.

Initially, redevelopment of the New Delhi station was planned alongside other major stations like Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Despite considerable private sector interest, this plan was later abandoned.

Now, the station will be developed in an engineering procurement construction (EPC) mode. Current infrastructure constraints at the station remain a problem for travellers, who believe the station falls short of the national capital's standards.

The national transporter is hopeful that it can finally execute the long-awaited revamp.

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

