SJVN signs agreement with Sikkim Urja for trading of 180 MW power

State-owned SJVN Ltd has signed a trade agreement with Sikkim Urja Ltd for supply of 180 megawatt (MW) hydropower

Press Trust of India New Delhi
As part of the agreement, power will be supplied to distribution licensees and open access consumers, SJVN said in a statement on Thursday.

Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
"SJVN inks an MoU (memorandum of understanding) for power trading with Sikkim Urja Ltd (SUL).

"As per terms of the MoU, SJVN shall receive 180 MW hydro power from SUL's 1,200 MW hydro electric project in Sikkim to distribution licensees and open access consumers," it said.

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has already granted category-I licence for inter-state electricity trading to SJVN, its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Nand Lal Sharma said.

"Our trading business is expanding and this MoU will act as a booster to the growth engine of SJVN and enable us to assist the central government in fulfilling its vision of 24x7 power to all," Sharma said.

SJVN is a public sector undertaking involved in hydroelectric power generation and transmission.

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

