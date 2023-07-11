Home / Companies / News / L&T signs Master Ship Repair Agreement with US Navy, to boost Indo-US bond

L&T signs Master Ship Repair Agreement with US Navy, to boost Indo-US bond

L&T's Kattupalli Shipyard, near Chennai, a major node in the Southern Defence Corridor, has been undertaking voyage repairs of the Military Sealift Command vessels, the firm said in a statement

Press Trust of India

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said it has signed the Master Shipyard Repair Agreement with the US Navy to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries in the defence sector.
 
L&T's Kattupalli Shipyard, near Chennai, a major node in the Southern Defence Corridor, has been undertaking voyage repairs of the Military Sealift Command vessels, the firm said in a statement.
 
After an elaborate assessment by the US Navy and the Military Sealift Command, the shipyard qualified for the Master Shipyard Repair Agreement (MSRA). This is equivalent to undertaking warship refits, for which the shipyard has already been qualified by the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard, it said.
 
L&T has signed the MSRA with the US Navy, the statement added.
 
"This MSRA is yet another milestone in our ever-expanding US-India partnership. This historic agreement is a direct outcome of the 2022 US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and demonstrates US commitment to utilise repair facilities on a regular basis at the L&T shipyard in Kattupalli.
 
"This agreement will serve to strengthen our two nations' strategic partnership and contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific," US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin was quoted as saying in the statement.
 
The agreement marks yet another step in the growing relationship between the biggest and the oldest democracies of the world, further strengthening the partnership between them in the defence sector, the statement said.
 
"This agreement marks a global recognition of our unmatched capabilities and facilities to undertake quality ship repairs and refits...L&T will dedicate all its dynamism, innovation, and Shipbuilding 4.0 techniques to meet the quality and delivery requirements of the US side," A T Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and head of L&T Defence, said.
 
USNS Salvor ship was received at Kattupalli Shipyard for voyage repairs. This is the third US ship coming to the shipyard for voyage repairs.
 
Earlier, voyage repairs of Marine Sealift Command (MSC) Fleet Support Ships -- USNS Charles Drew and USNS Matthew Perry -- were undertaken and completed on time by the company, it added.
 
L&T's Kattupalli Shipyard is one of the modern shipbuilding and ship repair facilities in this part of the world, the statement said. 

Also Read

Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Details about SSR & MR recruitment

US Navy ship Salvor arrives at L&T Kattupalli shipyard for repairs

Dy Navy Chief Mahindru on 3 days Kenya visit to oversee maritime exercise

L&T Q3 results: Net profit rises 24% to Rs 2,553 cr, rev beats estimates

Thyssenkruppe partners MDL for potential Indian Navy submarine order

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank raises Rs 222 crore from anchor investors

Kotak MF to leverage active plus passive strategy with Quant Fund

HDFC Bank gets six months to move HDFC customers to external benchmark

ELGi Equipments brings all-women workforce at 2 assembly lines in TN unit

GST Council imposes 28% tax on turnover of online gaming companies

Topics :L&T Larsen and ToubroUnited StatesUS Navy

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story