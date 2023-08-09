Home / Companies / News / L&T to look at up to $4 bn investment in green hydrogen, with partners

L&T to look at up to $4 bn investment in green hydrogen, with partners

First, L&T's planned electrolyser factory at Hazira, which Subrahmanyan stated will involve an investment of Rs. 500 crore, as the land and factory are already in place

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
Premium
L&T is evaluating green hydrogen in three modes

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will aim to invest $3-4 billion in green hydrogen projects, along with its joint venture (JV) partners, said a senior executive from the company. These investments are planned over three to five years, depending on cost economics.

The engineering conglomerate is also in talks to acquire the Nuclear Power Corporation of India’s (NPCIL’s) share in one of its forging JV companies for a consideration of Rs. 100-150 crore.

“We are considering investments worth $3-$4 billion in the green hydrogen space, in collaboration with partners,” said S N Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director of the company.

L&T is evaluating green hydrogen in three modes.

First, L&T’s planned electrolyser factory at Hazira, which Subrahmanyan stated will involve an investment of Rs. 500 crore, as the land and factory are already in place.

Furthermore, in 2022, the state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil), L&T, and renewable energy company ReNew Power announced the establishment of a JV to develop the emerging green hydrogen sector in India.

Additionally, IndianOil and L&T have signed a binding term sheet to form a JV for manufacturing and selling electrolysers used in the production of green hydrogen.

“Our JV with IndianOil and ReNew will establish green hydrogen capacities, and this JV can also create similar capacities for others,” he said.

Regarding any anticipated land acquisition for the planned projects, Subrahmanyan added that opportunities for setting up export-oriented facilities might require establishing facilities closer to the port.

“We have already submitted applications for land in some states,” he said, without disclosing the specific locations. He also noted that no special fundraising would be necessary for the planned investments over the next three to five years.

Talks to buy out NPCIL stake

L&T Special Steels & Heavy Forgings is a JV between L&T and NPCIL. Subrahmanyan mentioned that L&T intends to purchase NPCIL’s share in the JV to repurpose the facilities for non-nuclear orders.

“The plant has incurred a cumulative loss of Rs. 3,000 crore. We have requested NPCIL to sell its stake to us,” he said, estimating the outlay for this stake purchase to be Rs. 100-150 crore, pending approvals.

Subrahmanyan plans to make the facility profitable within three years by expanding its capacity to cater to defence, steel, chemicals, and orders from other industries.

Also Read

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Greenko lowest bidder for first green hydrogen tender by oil refinery

Larsen & Toubro gains nearly 3% as hydrocarbon business wins mega contract

HDFC Securities recommends a BULL SPREAD strategy on Larsen & Toubro

Svatantra Microfin-Chaitanya deal not trailer of M&A wave in MFI space

QwikSkills plans to hire 300 trained professionals by end of 2023

Kal Airways promoter seeks attachment of 50% of Spicejet's daily revenue

Axis Bank to infuse Rs 1,612 cr in Max Life via preferential allotment

Mercedes-Benz India expected balanced growth between SUVs, sedans: MD & CEO

Topics :Larsen & ToubrohydrogenNuclear Power Corporation

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story