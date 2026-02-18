Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Nvidia, Yotta partner to deploy APAC's largest DGX Cloud Cluster in India

Nvidia, Yotta partner to deploy APAC's largest DGX Cloud Cluster in India

DGX Cloud has been utilising Yotta's GPU infrastructure over the past year, and the expanded deployment reflects growing regional and global demand for AI compute

Nvidia, Yotta

From L to R- Sunil Gupta, CEO and CO founder, Yotta Data Services, Jensen Huang, CEO, Nvidia

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nvidia will establish one of Asia Pacific’s largest DGX Cloud clusters within Yotta’s HGX B300 Blackwell Ultra supercluster under a four-year engagement valued at over $1 billion, announced Yotta Data Service on February 18. According to the companies, DGX Cloud has been utilising Yotta’s GPU infrastructure over the past year, and the expanded deployment reflects growing regional and global demand for AI compute.
 
Parallelly, Yotta announced plans to deploy 20,736 liquid-cooled NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs, with a total investment exceeding $2 billion. The infrastructure is expected to go live by August 2026.
 
Yotta currently operates over 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs in production, with an additional 8,000 GPUs expected to go live in the next quarter. Following the August 2026 deployment of 20,736 Blackwell Ultra GPUs, the company plans to scale beyond 80,000 GPUs by FY27, supported by phased expansion across its data centre campuses.
 
 
The deployment is positioned to place India among a limited group of countries capable of hosting frontier-scale AI compute infrastructure, said the company.
 
The collaboration comes amid the increasing localisation of AI supply chains.

Also Read

Google Deepmind

Modern systems good but inconsistent: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis

Ananth Nagaraj, co-founder and CTO of Gnani.ai,

Specialised SLMs better suited for India needs than LLMs, says Gnani AI CTO

Bharat Mandapam, ai summit

India AI Impact Summit: Restricted access for two days; expo open till 8 pm

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Aeroflex up 20% in 2 days, hits 52-wk high

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis

Current AI systems lack consistency, continual learning, says DeepMind CEO

 
“India is emerging as one of the world’s most important AI markets, driven by extraordinary talent and a bold national vision. Yotta’s deployment of one of the largest NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra superclusters creates an advanced AI infrastructure capable of training frontier-scale models and delivering AI at population scale. Expanding AI Factory capacity in India strengthens NVIDIA’s regional footprint while supporting India’s ambition to build secure, sovereign, and globally competitive AI,” said Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO, Nvidia.
 
Yotta’s Blackwell supercluster is built on NVIDIA’s reference architecture and integrates 800 Gbps NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking, liquid-cooling systems, and more than 40 petabytes of high-performance parallel file system storage.
 
According to the company, the infrastructure is engineered to support trillion-parameter foundation model training and high-throughput inference workloads capable of handling millions of simultaneous prompts. Yotta stated that its AI Factories are designed to reduce time to market and lower compute cost per token for enterprises and AI model developers.
 
“AI infrastructure is becoming foundational economic infrastructure. This NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra supercluster reinforces India’s position in the global AI value chain. Our capital strategy is focused on building scalable infrastructure that serves both national priorities and international AI demand,” said Darshan Hiranandani, Co-Founder & Chairman, Yotta Data Services.
 
Yotta is also committing over 10,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs from the supercluster to the IndiaAI Mission to support domestic foundation model development, research institutions, startups and public sector AI platforms.
 
Earlier this month, Digital India BHASHINI Division moved BHASHINI’s language AI platform to Yotta’s Government Community Cloud and Shakti Cloud. With the move, BHASHINI now operates entirely on Indian cloud and GPU infrastructure, keeping its datasets, models and user interactions within the country’s jurisdiction.

More From This Section

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa

NBFCs put artificial intelligence to work across lending value chainpremium

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, AI Summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026

India focused on practical applications of AI, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bharat Mandapam, ai summit

Galgotias faces backlash after showcasing Chinese robodog as own creation

Bharat Mandapam, ai summit

Swedish Deputy PM Ebba Busch arrives in India to attend AI Impact Summit

India AI Impact Summit, AI Summit

AI Summit Day 3: Delhi police issue traffic advisory amid VVIP movement

Topics : India AI Impact Summit Nvidia AI technology artifical intelligence BS Web Reports Latest Technology News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch