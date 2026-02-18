Nvidia, Yotta partner to deploy APAC's largest DGX Cloud Cluster in India

Nvidia will establish one of Asia Pacific’s largest DGX Cloud clusters within Yotta’s HGX B300 Blackwell Ultra supercluster under a four-year engagement valued at over $1 billion, announced Yotta Data Service on February 18. According to the companies, DGX Cloud has been utilising Yotta’s GPU infrastructure over the past year, and the expanded deployment reflects growing regional and global demand for AI compute.

Parallelly, Yotta announced plans to deploy 20,736 liquid-cooled NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs, with a total investment exceeding $2 billion. The infrastructure is expected to go live by August 2026.

Yotta currently operates over 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs in production, with an additional 8,000 GPUs expected to go live in the next quarter. Following the August 2026 deployment of 20,736 Blackwell Ultra GPUs, the company plans to scale beyond 80,000 GPUs by FY27, supported by phased expansion across its data centre campuses.

The deployment is positioned to place India among a limited group of countries capable of hosting frontier-scale AI compute infrastructure, said the company.

The collaboration comes amid the increasing localisation of AI supply chains.

“India is emerging as one of the world’s most important AI markets, driven by extraordinary talent and a bold national vision. Yotta’s deployment of one of the largest NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra superclusters creates an advanced AI infrastructure capable of training frontier-scale models and delivering AI at population scale. Expanding AI Factory capacity in India strengthens NVIDIA’s regional footprint while supporting India’s ambition to build secure, sovereign, and globally competitive AI,” said Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO, Nvidia.

Yotta’s Blackwell supercluster is built on NVIDIA’s reference architecture and integrates 800 Gbps NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking, liquid-cooling systems, and more than 40 petabytes of high-performance parallel file system storage.

According to the company, the infrastructure is engineered to support trillion-parameter foundation model training and high-throughput inference workloads capable of handling millions of simultaneous prompts. Yotta stated that its AI Factories are designed to reduce time to market and lower compute cost per token for enterprises and AI model developers.

“AI infrastructure is becoming foundational economic infrastructure. This NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra supercluster reinforces India’s position in the global AI value chain. Our capital strategy is focused on building scalable infrastructure that serves both national priorities and international AI demand,” said Darshan Hiranandani, Co-Founder & Chairman, Yotta Data Services.

Yotta is also committing over 10,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs from the supercluster to the IndiaAI Mission to support domestic foundation model development, research institutions, startups and public sector AI platforms.

Earlier this month, Digital India BHASHINI Division moved BHASHINI’s language AI platform to Yotta’s Government Community Cloud and Shakti Cloud. With the move, BHASHINI now operates entirely on Indian cloud and GPU infrastructure, keeping its datasets, models and user interactions within the country’s jurisdiction.