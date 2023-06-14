Home / Companies / News / Indian Oil Corp to set up aviation fuel plant with LanzaJet in Haryana

Indian Oil Corp to set up aviation fuel plant with LanzaJet in Haryana

The company is looking at an investment of about 23 billion rupees ($280.1 million), S.M. Vaidya said on the sidelines of an industry event in New Delhi

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Indian Oil Corp will set up an 80,000 tonnes sustainable aviation fuel plant with LanzaJet in Haryana, the refiner's chairman said on Wednesday.
 
The company is looking at an investment of about 23 billion rupees ($280.1 million), S.M. Vaidya said on the sidelines of an industry event in New Delhi.
 
The refiner is also running a pilot project for green fuel in association with Praj Industries in the western state of Maharashtra, Vaidya added.

Topics :Indian Oil CorpIndian aviation

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

