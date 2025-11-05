Home / Companies / News / United Spirits begins strategic review of Royal Challengers Sports

United Spirits begins strategic review of Royal Challengers Sports

Move part of Diageo-backed firm's portfolio review as RCB franchise remains non-core; review process expected to conclude by March 2026

United Spirits, stock market trading, Stock Analysis, Liquor firms, Markets
In September, sources indicated that Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla was in talks with United Spirits, the owner of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise, for a possible acquisition of the IPL 2025 champion.
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
United Spirits Ltd (USL) said in a stock exchange filing that it has initiated a strategic review of its investment in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
 
“RCSPL’s business comprises ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise teams that participate in the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Women’s Premier League (WPL) cricket tournaments hosted annually by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” the company said in its filing.
 
It added that the process is expected to conclude by March 31, 2026.
 

Also Read

United Spirits Q2 profit soars 36%; here's what investors should do next

United Spirits Q2 profit rises 36% on strong sales and margin gains

HC quashes ₹236 cr water bill against United Spirits' Maharashtra unit

Jefferies starts coverage on spirit stocks; Radico, United Spirits top bets

Premium

Higher input costs likely to hit near-term margins of United Spirits

‘Non-core to our alcobev business’: Someshwar
 
Praveen Someshwar, managing director and chief executive officer of United Spirits, said, “RCSPL has been a valuable and strategic asset for USL; however, it’s non-core to our alcobev business. This step reinforces USL’s and Diageo’s commitment to continue reviewing its India enterprise portfolio to enable sustained delivery of long-term value to all stakeholders, while keeping RCSPL’s best interests in mind.”
 
Adar Poonawalla had shown interest in RCB
 
In September, sources indicated that Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla was in talks with United Spirits, the owner of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise, for a possible acquisition of the IPL 2025 champion.
 
Media reports at the time said that Diageo, the British multinational alcoholic beverages company and parent of United Spirits, was seeking a valuation of around $2 billion for the RCB franchise.
 
Following these reports, Poonawalla had posted on social platform X, “At the right valuation, RCB is a great team…”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Chalet Hotels sees 'rapid growth' once new room occupancies stabilise

Rakshit Hargave named CEO and executive director of Britannia Industries

Transguard Group partners with myTVS to boost UAE automotive, aviation

Premium

Niva Bupa sees 50-60 bps hit on combined ratio after GST, ITC change

Microsoft 365 Copilot to offer in-country data processing in India

Topics :Company & Industry NewsUnited Spirits liquor United Spirits

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story