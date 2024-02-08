Home / Companies / News / LG Energy plans to sell batteries to more electric scooter makers in India

LG Energy plans to sell batteries to more electric scooter makers in India

LG Energy's India unit dominates the supply of battery cells to domestic e-scooter makers such as Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric and domestic rival TVS

The company holds more than a 50 per cent share of this market since setting up its India unit in 2023. It also supplies battery cells to domestic car maker Mahindra & Mahindra for its EVs | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

South Korea's LG Energy Solution, the biggest supplier of battery cells to electric scooter makers in India, plans to grow its presence in the country's passenger vehicle market, the company said in a statement on Thursday. LG Energy, which globally supplies batteries to car makers like Tesla and Hyundai, said it is "proactively seeking partnerships" with domestic EV makers as it looks to grow its business in one of the world's fastest-growing car markets.

The company did not specify the EV firms it is in talks with.LG Energy's India unit dominates the supply of battery cells to domestic e-scooter makers such as Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric and domestic rival TVS.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company holds more than a 50 per cent share of this market since setting up its India unit in 2023. It also supplies battery cells to domestic car maker Mahindra & Mahindra for its EVs. India's EV market is small but growing, with the government targeting 30 per cent of total car sales in 2030 to come from electric models. Authorities also want 70 per cent of scooters to be electric over the same time period. India has urged companies to build EVs and batteries locally and is offering incentives under its domestic manufacturing program.

 

 

Also Read

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

Bounce Infinity partners with SUN Mobility to deploy 30,000 e-scooters

Amara Raja Batteries rebrands as Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

Temasek leads $140 mn Ola Electric funding at $5.4 bn valuation: Report

Auto major TVS Motor introduces NEO AMI 125 scooter in African market

Central Depository Services India to inspect Paytm Money's KYC process

Essar to speed up CBM plans; to raise output to 5 mmscmd in 3-4 years

Lenovo anticipates surge in PC demand fueled by AI, Windows 11 in H2 FY25

A year after Hindenburg report, Adani's fortune hits $100 billion again

Relationship with Virat Kohli long-standing, continues: Puma India MD

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :LGElectric VehiclesElectric vehicles in India

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story