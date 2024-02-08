Home / Companies / News / Relationship with Virat Kohli long-standing, continues: Puma India MD

Rejecting the reports that Kohli is considering ending its 8-year-old deal as its brand ambassador, Puma India Managing Director Karthik Balagopalan said the association still continues

Puma had signed Kohli as its brand ambassador in 2017, a deal considered to be around Rs 110 crore
German sports brand Puma on Wednesday affirmed its association with India's star batter Virat Kohli.

Rejecting the reports that Kohli is considering ending its 8-year-old deal as its brand ambassador, Puma India Managing Director Karthik Balagopalan said the association still continues.

"PUMA's relationship with Virat Kohli is long-standing and continues," Balagopalan said.

There were reports that the ace cricketer may end its association with Puma and may join Agilitas Sports as its brand ambassador.

Agilitas Sports is an entrepreneurial venture started by Puma India's former Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly.

Puma had signed Kohli as its brand ambassador in 2017, a deal considered to be around Rs 110 crore.

