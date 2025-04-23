Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LG Electronics delays India unit IPO amid stock market volatility: Report

LG Electronics delays India unit IPO amid stock market volatility: Report

LG Electronics has informed advisors that it may postpone the public issue and may resume if the market conditions improve

LG Electronics

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea's LG Electronics has halted work on the initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian arm amid ongoing volatility in the equity markets, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter. 
 
According to the report, the company has informed advisors that it may postpone the public issue and may resume if the market conditions improve. However, it is still under consideration and no final decision has been made.
 
The IPO process is still underway but the company cannot comment on the timing, the report cited an LG Electronics official in Seoul as saying. 
 
In March, Bloomberg reported that LG India's valuation could decline from $11.5 billion to $10.5 billion after the decline in the local equity markets. The LG Electronics IPO was expected to hit Dalal Street in May this year.   ALSO READ | Ather Energy IPO to end 2-months silence in mainboard segment; details here
 
 
The company has already hosted roadshows to attract investors for the IPO. It received approval from the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in March this year. It filed preliminary papers with Sebi in December 2024. The company aims to raise around $15 billion through the public issue, which includes an offer for sale (OFS) from its parent company. LG Electronics plans to offload a 15 per cent stake in its Indian operations. 

Topics : LG Electronics Stock Market IPOs Markets Consumer Durables

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

