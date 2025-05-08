Cashfree Payments supports over 140 currencies on upgraded global gateway

Payments company Cashfree Payments today announced that it supports over 140 currencies on its international payment gateway, becoming the first Indian fintech to offer the widest range of currency acceptance for Indian businesses.

This feature enables both one-time and recurring transactions on international cards. This upgrade aims to help Indian merchants expand business by up to 30 per cent, claimed the company.

Nitin Pulyani, SVP – Product at Cashfree Payments, said, “The surge in cross-border payments signals a growing demand for faster, cost-efficient global transactions. With support for 140+ currencies, our upgraded international payments gateway gives Indian businesses instant global reach, better access to an international consumer base, and the ability to drive higher revenue.”

ALSO READ: Cashfree Payments rolls out AI-first module across core products Pulyani also added that this will enable the Indian diaspora to shop from and engage with Indian brands more seamlessly.

As India’s e-commerce exports head toward a projected $200 billion by 2026, many merchants still face hurdles in going global—chief among them, the friction caused by currency conversion during cross-border transactions. For international customers, seeing prices only in INR can cause confusion and drop-offs, directly impacting customer conversions and revenue.

Also Read

Cashfree Payments addresses this very challenge by enabling merchants to offer their global customers a seamless, localised checkout experience, said the company. Powered by its Pay Native feature, customers can now pay in their local currency while businesses get settled in INR.

ALSO READ: UPI QR codes fastest-growing payment infrastructure in FY25, shows data Cashfree Payments was one of the first entities to be authorised by the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator for both domestic and cross-border payments (import and export). It is also authorised to issue prepaid instruments. Cashfree Payments currently processes $80 billion annually and works with 800,000 businesses, from internet start-ups to public enterprises.

In India, Cashfree Payments is trusted by brands like Swiggy, redBus, Zepto, Astro Talk, HDFC Life, and more. In addition to India, Cashfree Payments is expanding its footprint in the UAE and sees significant growth potential offering payments and related products across the Middle East.