Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / LIC boosts stake in Pune-based Bank of Maharashtra from 4.05% to 7.10%

LIC boosts stake in Pune-based Bank of Maharashtra from 4.05% to 7.10%

LIC acquired 3.376 per cent equity of the bank during the QIP process at an average cost of Rs 57.36

Life Insurance Corporation
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 4:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has notified the exchanges that its shareholding in Pune-based Bank of Maharashtra has increased from 4.05 per cent to 7.10 per cent, following the allotment of 259.6 million shares of the state-owned bank during its qualified institutional placement (QIP) process.

LIC acquired 3.376 per cent equity of the bank during the QIP process at an average cost of Rs 57.36.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Bank of Maharashtra raised around Rs 3,500 crore in the QIP process by allotting 61.01 million shares of the bank to eligible institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 57.33 per equity share, against an issue price of Rs 60.37 per equity share.

Among the top investors in the QIP process, LIC received 42.56 per cent of the total issue size, followed by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, which was allotted 8.51 per cent, and Aditya Birla Sun Life, which received 5.67 per cent.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIC MF to introduce Rs 100 daily SIPs: Should you invest

LIC earmarks Rs 600 crore for digital shift; to be 'paperless' in 2 years

Reliance Infra settles Rs 235 cr debt with Edelweiss and Rs 600 cr with LIC

LIC pares its holding in DCM Shriram Industries by over 2% to 4.66%

LIC appoints Infosys to build NextGen platform as part of DIVE programme

Topics :LIC Bank of Maharashtra

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story