Home / Companies / News / LIC cautions public against misleading social media ads using brand name

LIC cautions public against misleading social media ads using brand name

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), LIC asked its policyholders and the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any such advertisements

It asked the public to report URL links of such fraudulent advertisements on LIC's official social media accounts.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday cautioned the public against certain individuals/entities engaging in fraudulent advertising practices on social media platforms by misusing the image of senior officials and the brand name and logo of the company.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), LIC asked its policyholders and the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any such advertisements.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"It has come to our attention that certain individuals and/or entities are engaging in fraudulent advertising practices on various social media platforms by misusing the image of our senior official/s or ex-officials, our brand logo, and our brand name without our consent in an unauthorised manner. We wish to alert the public in regard to such deceptive activities," LIC said in a public caution notice.

It asked the public to report URL links of such fraudulent advertisements on LIC's official social media accounts.

"We will pursue appropriate legal action and those found engaging in fraudulent activities using our brand without authorisation," LIC said, adding that it is committed to ensuring that policyholders and general public are not misled by such deceptive advertising practices.

Also Read

LIC extends rally, surges 23% in two weeks; hits highest level in CY 2023

LIC hits 19-mth high, up 7% on getting 1-time exemption to achieve 25% MPS

LIC receives another Income Tax demand notice worth Rs 1,370.60 crore

HDFC Bank gains 2% as LIC gets RBI nod to raise stake in lender to 9.99%

At 6 trn, LIC m-cap surpasses HUL, ITC; stock hits all-time high, surge 5%

Goldman Sachs taps BofA bankers for India dealmaking roles: Reports

India's first multi-purpose green hydrogen pilot project inaugurated

After Supreme Court rap, Patanjali Ayurved offers 'bigger' apology

REC to extend Rs 1,869 cr loan for Kiru hydro project in Jammu & Kashmir

KKR said to consider $1 billion acquisition of Healthium Medtech: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :LIC Social Media

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story