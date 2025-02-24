MPGIS 2025: Talks underway to set up Deregulation Commission, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Deregulation Commission would help establish an investment-friendly regulatory ecosystem in states, adding that the Centre had begun discussions with all stakeholders to shape its framework and enhance the ease of doing business.Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Invest Madhya Pradesh–Global Investors Summit (MPGIS) 2025, Modi highlighted the World Bank's confidence in India’s economic trajectory, stating that the nation is poised to remain the world’s fastest-growing economy.“For the first time in Bharat’s history, the entire world is optimistic about its future,” Modi said, appealing to investors to seize opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, citing its burgeoning talent pool and world-class infrastructure.The day’s marquee announcement came from Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani group, who mentioned potential investments worth Rs 1.1 trillion across sectors, including pump storage, cement, mining, smart meters, and thermal energy. The investment is projected to generate at least 120,000 jobs in the state by 2030.Adani further said that his group was in advanced discussions with the state government for an additional Rs 1 trillion investment in a greenfield smart city project, a major airport, and coal gasification ventures. These together entail Rs 2.1 trillion worth of potential investments in Madhya Pradesh.The conglomerate already has Rs 50,000 crore worth of investments in the state.Meanwhile, state-run power giant NTPC announced it had signed preliminary agreements to invest over Rs 2 trillion in renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, pumped hydro storage, non-fossil fuel-based initiatives, and other carbon-neutral ventures in Madhya Pradesh.Reliance Industries disclosed plans to invest Rs 60,000 crore in the state’s biofuels sector.In his address, Modi recalled a time when Madhya Pradesh grappled with electricity and water shortages, compounded by a deteriorating law-and-order situation that deterred businesses.But over the past 20 years, with the support of the people, the BJP-led state government has restored governance, positioning Madhya Pradesh among the top five investor-friendly states in the country, the prime minister said.He also reiterated that the Centre had begun consultations with state governments and other stakeholders regarding the Deregulation Commission, first mentioned in the FY26 Budget, and would soon outline its framework to further streamline business operations.A report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), released during the event, projected that Madhya Pradesh’s economy could expand 18-fold to $2.1 trillion (Rs 248.6 trillion) by 2047-48, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6 per cent, from its current level of $164.7 billion (Rs 13.6 trillion). To realise this potential, the report -- Envisioning Madhya Pradesh Economy@2047 -- underscored the need to bolster manufacturing and prioritise industrial expansion.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, addressing the summit, said Bhopal would emerge on the global map in a new light after GIS 2025. “Madhya Pradesh has a crucial role in reshaping India into a $35 trillion economy (by 2047). We are already working to develop 13 new industrial parks in the state and develop more industrial and semiconductor parks,” he said.Senior government officials noted that this year’s MPGIS emphasised policy reforms tailored to industry needs rather than just the scale of investments. In recent weeks, the state has revised at least 18 key policies, four to five of which were newly framed for sunrise sectors like semiconductors and city gas distribution. “For semiconductors, the state has decided to supplement the Centre’s 50 per cent incentive with an additional 25 per cent, making Madhya Pradesh’s incentive package one of the most attractive in the country,” a senior official said. The key focus of these policy changes, he added, was to improve ease of doing business, enhance transparency, and ensure timely service delivery.