Home / Companies / News / Govt to begin LIC stake sale roadshows, may sell 3% stake in first tranche

Govt to begin LIC stake sale roadshows, may sell 3% stake in first tranche

The government may sell 2.5-3 per cent of its stake in LIC in the first round, aiming to raise up to ₹17,000 crore, with roadshows likely to start in two weeks

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC
The sale is estimated to bring in between ₹14,000 crore and ₹17,000 crore for the Centre in the first tranche
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government is expected to start roadshows within the next two weeks to prepare for selling a part of its stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), CNBC-TV18 reported. 
The first round of divestment could involve selling 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent of LIC’s shares. Investment banks Motilal Oswal and IDBI Capital are likely to be appointed as managers for the offer for sale (OFS). The final size and pricing of the first tranche will be decided after the roadshows, the report said. 
The sale is estimated to bring in between ₹14,000 crore and ₹17,000 crore for the Centre in the first tranche. At present, the government holds a 96.5 per cent stake in LIC. 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given LIC until May 16, 2027, to raise its public shareholding from the current 3.5 per cent to at least 10 per cent.   
 

Q1 performance for LIC

Earlier this month, LIC posted a 5 per cent year-on-year rise in its first-quarter profit, supported by higher premiums from policy renewals. Profit after tax rose to ₹10,987 crore for the April-June quarter, compared to ₹10,461 crore in the same period last year.
  Net premium income increased by nearly 5 per cent to ₹1.19 trillion, helped by a 6 per cent jump in renewal premiums. The value of new business (VNB), which shows expected profit from new policies, grew by 20.75 per cent year-on-year, while the VNB margin improved to 15.4 per cent from 13.9 per cent.
 

LIC enters bond FRA space

LIC has made its debut in the forward rate agreements (FRA) segment for bonds, executing deals with more than 10 major lenders, including both Indian and foreign banks. 
According to market experts, LIC’s participation in this space could lift demand for long-term government securities (G-Secs). However, they caution that it might also lead to narrower forward spreads, potentially reducing profit margins for other market participants. 
The insurer also indicated that it will soon begin trading in bond forwards. 
Bond FRAs allow insurance companies to secure future interest rates on government bonds, serving as a hedge against declining interest rates that could pressure their long-term liabilities, particularly for non-participating insurance policies.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaguar Land Rover recalls 121,500 SUVs in US over suspension defect

SpiceJet inks damp-lease deal for 5 Boeing 737s ahead of winter schedule

Juniper Green Energy gets ₹1,739 cr debt funding from Ireda for renewables

Imperial Blue deal: Tilaknagar seeks ₹2,000 crore debt from foreign banks

ACME Solar arm gets ₹3,184 cr REC funding for 280 MW renewable project

Topics :LIC CentreStake saleLife Insurance CorporationBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story