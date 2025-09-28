Home / Companies / News / Licious expands 30-minute meat delivery to 60% of its customer base

Licious expands 30-minute meat delivery to 60% of its customer base

Licious expands express delivery, boosts hubs by 40% and taps India's $55 bn protein market, aligning with rising consumer demand for on-demand fresh meat and seafood

The company has increased its delivery hub footprint by 40 per cent to support cold-chain logistics that maintain 0–4°C temperatures from sourcing to doorstep, a technical challenge that differentiates meat delivery from standard quick commerce.
Licious, the online meat and seafood retailer, has expanded 30-minute delivery to serve 60 per cent of its 1.2 million customers as it aims to capitalise on India’s $55 billion protein market, said sources.
 
In seven cities, more than half of Licious’s consumers already avail of the service called Flash. The company has increased its delivery capacity by 40 per cent to support cold-chain logistics that maintain low temperatures from sourcing to doorstep — a technical challenge that differentiates meat delivery from standard quick commerce.
 
Once a category associated with traditional purchases, fresh protein is increasingly shifting toward high-frequency, on-demand buying.
 
Industry experts said Flash is less about chasing delivery benchmarks and more about establishing a defensible edge in a high-growth category. Licious competes with Amazon-backed FreshToHome, Good to Go and unorganised players.
 
“The challenge has always been whether chilled proteins can move at speed without compromising quality. If Licious demonstrates this at scale, it changes the competitive dynamics in fresh food,” said a person familiar with the sector. Sources in the company said Flash is a starting point and even faster delivery options are in the pipeline.
 
Flash is part of Licious’s broader omnichannel strategy that includes an expanding offline footprint. Importantly, this is seen not as a reactive move to mimic quick commerce players, nor an attempt to compete in the discount-driven quick commerce race, according to company sources.
 
More than 75 per cent of Licious’ revenue comes from its own platform and the company, which is present in 22 cities, dominates whole protein sales on other leading quick-commerce channels.
 
“Together, these layers — digital, retail, and now faster delivery — are designed to strengthen customer stickiness and drive frequency in India’s evolving protein market,” said the person familiar with the company's plans.
 
Licious shaved its losses by 44 per cent in FY24 to Rs 293.77 crore, from 524.18 crore the previous year. Delightful Gourmet, which owns Licious, had said its revenue dipped 8 per cent in FY24. It was Rs 685.05 crore in FY24, down from Rs 746.38 crore in FY23.
 
India’s meat market was worth $55.3 billion in 2024 and projected to reach about $114.4 billion by 2033, according to industry estimates. Rising protein consumption, lifestyle shifts and demand for hygienic sourcing are pushing the category across consumer touch points.
 
Licious was last valued at $1.5 billion during a 2023 funding round and it counts Temasek, Vertex Ventures and Bertelsmann Investments among its backers. The company is eyeing an initial public offering by 2026.

