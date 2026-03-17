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Licious focuses on micro-markets to scale growth, expand dark stores

Licious is focusing on micro-markets within cities to drive growth, planning to scale dark stores and deepen presence in high-demand neighbourhoods

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A micro-market refers to a specific locality within a city where demand density allows the company to scale operations by going deeper into the market. The strategy works particularly well for Licious, as meat is a category with high repeat consumpti
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 7:57 PM IST
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Direct-to-consumer meat and seafood platform Licious is betting on “micro-markets” within cities as the next lever of growth, as the firm looks to deepen penetration in high-demand neighbourhoods rather than expand widely across new geographies.
 
The Temasek-backed company has identified 120 such micro-markets across India and aims to establish a presence in at least 25 of them by FY27. To cater to these 120 micro-markets, the company aims to have 400 dark stores, from the current 130.  The company declined to comment.
 
A micro-market refers to a specific locality within a city where demand density allows the company to scale operations by going deeper into the market. The strategy works particularly well for Licious, as meat is a category with high repeat consumption.
 
Some of the micro-markets identified by the firm include Electronic City and Whitefield in Bengaluru, Thane in Mumbai, and Gurugram and Noida in north India.
 
To give an instance of this opportunity, a study conducted by the company highlighted that Whitefield alone consumes nearly Rs 750 crore worth of meat annually, making it an attractive pocket for focused expansion.
 
The strategy is already showing results. Within a year, revenue from Whitefield has more than doubled from a run rate of Rs 30 crore, and the company aims to take this to Rs 100 crore by June, said a source in the know.
 
This is also expected to help the company deliver revenue growth of over 40 per cent in FY26. “Licious will close the fiscal year with a revenue of around Rs 1,100 crore,” said the source. In FY25, Licious reported revenue of Rs 795 crore, up 16 per cent year-on-year.
 
“Meat as a category allows the company to go deep into such markets. This category is not a low-cost item — their average customer spends about Rs 1,800 per month on the platform. Yet they do not have the full wallet share of the customer,” added a source.
 
For Licious, almost 85 per cent of its revenue comes from repeat customers, and 80 per cent of that revenue comes from its own channel, licious.com.
 
These micro-markets will see a combination of dark stores and offline retail outlets. In Whitefield, for instance, Licious currently operates four delivery centres and four offline stores, but its 30-minute delivery coverage still extends to only about 50 per cent of the area. Rather, the micro-market strategy will also bring focus on 30-minute delivery.
 
For this expansion, the company may not look at tapping equity partners, said the source. Rather, the company may now look for a fund raise only before a listing, which has been pushed to a two-three-year horizon.
 
The last funding round of $914,000 was in Series G in 2023. This was part of the larger Series G fund raise in 2022 of around $150 million. The firm became a unicorn in 2021.
 

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

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