Home / Companies / News / Lodha Developers to launch Rs 14K cr worth housing projects in Q2FY26

Lodha Developers to launch Rs 14K cr worth housing projects in Q2FY26

According to its latest investors' presentation, Lodha Developers plans to launch 10 million sq ft area for sales across 15 projects during the second half of the 2025-26 fiscal

housing project, Real Estate, BSE Sensex, Mumbai
Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd plans to launch 15 housing projects worth Rs 14,000 crore in the second half of the current fiscal to expand its business.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers is one of the leading real estate companies in the country. It sells properties under Lodha brand.

According to its latest investors' presentation, Lodha Developers plans to launch 10 million sq ft area for sales across 15 projects during the second half of the 2025-26 fiscal.

These projects are located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru.

During the first quarter of this fiscal, Lodha Developers had launched projects worth Rs 8,300 crore, while it launched projects valuing Rs 4,900 crore in the second quarter of the 2025-26.

"Significant launches planned in H2 across cities, on track to meet our FY26 pre-sales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore," the presentation said.

Lodha Developers' pre-sales or sales bookings rose 7 per cent to Rs 4,570 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal on better housing demand. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 4,290 crore in the year-ago period.

During the first six months of this fiscal, the company's sales bookings or pre-sales increased by 8 per cent to Rs 9,020 crore from Rs 8,320 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the last fiscal, Lodha Developers' sales bookings increased to Rs 17,630 crore, as against Rs 14,520 crore in the preceding year.

Lodha Developers is focusing on enhancing sales of residential properties in the ongoing projects, and not to be dependent on new launches to meet its annual pre-sales guidance, the company told analysts.

It is also planning to enter Delhi-NCR housing market, and it expects to launch the first project on a pilot basis. The first project is likely to come up in Gurugram.

Lodha Developers has delivered 110 million sq ft of real estate so far and is developing more than 130 million sq ft under its ongoing and planned portfolio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Go slow, stay clear on purpose,' Shiprocket co-founder urges entrepreneurs

British Airways sees potential in India, will look to expand services: COO

NCLAT dismisses insolvency plea against Voltas, upholds NCLT order

Mahindra looks to bolster play in core SUV, electric vehicle segments

PNGRB expert panel calls for sweeping reform to unlock free gas market

Topics :Lodha Developers IPOLodhas Developershousing projects

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story