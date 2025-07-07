Lodha Developers reports 10% growth in Q1 FY26 pre-sales to ₹4,450 crore

Lodha Developers (formerly Macrotech Developers) has reported a 10 per cent growth in its pre-sales for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26). The company’s pre-sales stood at Rs 4,450 crore, compared to Rs 4,030 crore in Q1 FY25.

“This was despite the impact of geopolitical tensions in the first half of the quarter, which resulted in a ‘loss’ of activity for two weeks, which we expect to make up over the course of the rest of the financial year,” the company said.

The company’s collections during the quarter stood at Rs 2,880 crore, up 7 per cent year on year (YoY). “The collections were in line with the business plan, and we expect collections to be significantly higher in H2 compared to H1,” the company noted.

Moreover, the company is confident of achieving its FY26 pre-sales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore, backed by business development achieved during the quarter. In Q1 FY26, the company added five new projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru, with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 22,700 crore, which is over 90 per cent of the project addition guidance given by the company for the full FY26. The company has set a project acquisition guidance of Rs 25,000 crore for FY26. The company's net debt stood at Rs 5,080 crore as of Q1 FY26, below its net debt/equity target ceiling of 0.5 times.