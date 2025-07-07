Home / Companies / News / JSW Infra to invest ₹740 cr in developing container berths at Kolkata Port

JSW Infra to invest ₹740 cr in developing container berths at Kolkata Port

JSW Infra will develop container berths at Kolkata Port with a ₹740 crore capex, focusing on enhancing handling capacity under a 30-year concession period as part of government's port privatisation

JSW Infra, JSW Infrastructure
The development marks a key milestone in JSW Infrastructure’s strategy to diversify its cargo portfolio through targeted investments in the container segment.
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JSW Infrastructure (JSW Infra) will develop container berths for the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata, with an estimated capital expenditure (capex) of ₹740 crore.
 
The company has received a letter of award from the port authority for the reconstruction of Berth 8 and the mechanisation of Berths 7 and 8, according to its stock exchange filing on Monday (7 July).
 
The project, awarded on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) basis under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, aims to enhance the container-handling capacity at the port.
 
The project has a 30-year concession period and aligns with JSW Infra’s strategy to expand its terminal portfolio under the government’s port privatisation initiative, the company noted.
 
The project has a construction timeline of two years. The company will also be able to commence operations during the construction phase, leveraging Kolkata city’s steady cargo volumes, JSW Infra said. 
 
The development marks a key milestone in JSW Infrastructure’s strategy to diversify its cargo portfolio through targeted investments in the container segment.
 
On the west coast, JSW Infra is operating the New Mangalore container terminal with a current capacity of 0.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) (4.2 million tonnes per annum), which is being expanded to 0.35 million TEUs (6 million tonnes per annum) at an estimated capex of ₹150 crore. The Kolkata project brings the company’s total container-handling capacity close to 1 million TEUs.
 
The company’s overall cargo handling capacity stood at 177 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) as of FY25. It aims to expand this capacity to 400 mtpa by FY30 or earlier, with a capex plan of ₹30,000 crore for ports and ₹9,000 crore for the logistics business (FY25-FY30).
 
JSW Infra aims to achieve this capacity through privatisation bids, leveraging its balance sheet for other inorganic growth opportunities, and the value-accretive acquisition of port-related logistics infrastructure.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Lenders urge bidders to sweeten Jaiprakash offers amid legal overhang

HCLSoftware launches sovereign AI to enhance government data privacy

Amazon banks on India's smaller cities ahead of first 3-day Prime Day sale

HC grants relief to Galderma against infringers using 'CETAPHIL' trademark

OLX India launches Elite Buyer plan to improve second-hand deals

Topics :JSW InfrastructureKolkata portlogistics sector

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story