Lenders urge bidders to sweeten Jaiprakash offers amid legal overhang

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Jaiprakash Associates is in the final phase of assessing resolution plans from five shortlisted bidders, with lenders prioritising upfront cash and urging bidders to sweeten their offers. In meetings held on Monday between lenders and bidders, discussions focused on the structure and funding of the proposed resolution plans.

However, all bids remain contingent on the outcome of a key legal case concerning Jaiprakash’s 1,000-hectare Sports City project in Greater Noida. In March, the Allahabad High Court upheld the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s (Yeida’s) decision to cancel the land allotment. The matter is now pending before the Supreme Court.

The Adani Group has emerged as the frontrunner with a ₹12,250 crore bid, including a ₹3,500 crore immediate cash payout. Adani’s offer includes retaining ₹890 crore within the company post-acquisition and potentially absorbing ₹2,600 crore from the disputed Yeida land—subject to a favourable court verdict. Despite the legal overhang, sources said Adani’s proposal is currently seen by lenders as the most reliable due to its cash-heavy structure. ALSO READ: Adani group leads race to acquire Jaiprakash Associates with ₹12,500 cr bid Dalmia Bharat has made the highest offer at ₹14,500 crore, but it includes the full value of the contested land. If the Supreme Court rejects the land claim, the bid drops to ₹11,500 crore, comprising ₹8,000 crore in cash, ₹2,600 crore contingent on the Yeida outcome, and the rest deferred over two to three years.

The Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Group has submitted a ₹13,500 crore bid that is entirely conditional on winning the Yeida land case, among several other contingencies. PNC Infratech’s ₹10,240 crore proposal includes ₹1,040 crore upfront, ₹5,100 crore payable over 24 months, and the remainder over the next 10 years. Jindal Steel & Power has bid ₹11,000 crore, offering ₹6,500 crore upfront and the rest conditional on the Yeida settlement. Creditors’ total admitted claims against Jaiprakash Associates stand at over ₹59,000 crore. In all current offers, banks will face a haircut of up to 79 per cent. The company entered insolvency on 3 June 2024. Its asset base spans cement, real estate, infrastructure, hospitality and marquee developments such as Jaypee Greens, Wish Town and the International Sports City near the upcoming Jewar Airport.