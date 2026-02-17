Looking to build CMF as independent brand: Nothing co-founder Evangelidis

“We have recently brought in a business leader to lead the CMF expansion out of India and at the global level to gradually build our capabilities. We signed the joint venture for manufacturing with Optimus Information, where we will be investing $100 million in the next three to five years,” Evangelidis said.

Apart from being one of the largest global markets for Nothing phones, India is also a strong entry point for the brand. The company recently launched its first flagship store in Bengaluru and aims to double its retail network to 15,000 stores, he said.

The mobile phone market in India has also moved to become a very aspirational brand, and users are no longer satisfied with a Rs 15,000 phone, Evangelidis said, adding that more people are buying into aspiration and upgrading into segments that offer phones for Rs 20,000 or even Rs 30,000, he said.

Nothing phones, which has seen growth in the last seven of the eight quarters, expects momentum to continue in 2026 despite some obvious challenges, such as the general dearth of random access memory (RAM) chips in the market, he said.